28 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Cholera Outbreak in Ogun - Official

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Yasmina Guerda/OCHA
New patient being admitted and washed with chlorinated water in the cholera treatment centre run by the Borno state Ministry of Health in northern Nigeria and supported by UNICEF and UNFPA.
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The Ogun State Government has dismissed speculations of a cholera outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Babatunde Ipaye, made the clarification while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday; adding that the reports were unfounded.

There had been report of the outbreak of the disease at Ogunmakin village, located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Ipaye, however, explained that the case in question was that of food poisoning.

The commissioner explained that six members of a family who had attended a particular function in the community allegedly had diarrhoea and which was later linked to food poisoning.

"There is no confirmed case of cholera in Ogun, only the case of food poisoning. According to the findings of public health officers, six people were said to have diarrhoea and the only common thing was that they attended a particular gathering together," he said.

Mr. Ipaye further assured the people of adequate deployment of surveillance systems in the state to curtail any outbreak of disease.

"Our surveillance system is still intact and strengthened to curtail any outbreakof disease. We will stop at nothing to ensure that we fulfil our promise at providing efficient health care delivery to citizens," he noted.

More on This

Borno Cholera Outbreak Could Have Been Worse - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said the death toll of 48 recorded from outbreak of cholera in Borno… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.