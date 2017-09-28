Malawi: Project Lifespan Worries Dowa DADO

Dowa — Dowa District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO), Aaron Kachimela has lamented over the short life span of the Churches Action in Relief Development (CARD) project which is being implemented at the Dzaleka Refugees Camp in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Mana Wednesday, he said the project would leave the communities in suspense as crop production period does not end in December as planned by CARD.

Kachimela urged CARD to engage other partners in the project for its impact to benefit both the organization and the people in the communities.

CARD's Project Coordinator, Lovemore Kachingwe assured the communities surrounding the Dzaleka Refugees Camp that once the organization is supported with funds, it would continue supporting the farmers for the sustainability of the project.

He expressed fears that the handout syndrome is making the communities failure to appreciate and take ownership of the project as theirs.

The project which started from July to December, 2017 is aimed to improve self-reliance and livelihoods for people in the communities will see households involved in crop production and small medium enterprise among others.

CARD is implementing Self-reliance and Livelihoods project for the refugees, asylum seekers and the host communities at the Dzaleka Refugees Camp in Dowa with funds amounting to US$ 271,000.