Malawi: Dwangwa Primary School Stays One Year Without Water, Toilets Vandalized

Nkhotakota — Learners and teachers at Dwangwa Primary School in Nkhotakota are at risk of being exposed to waterborne diseases as the institution has stayed over a year without water and all toilets were vandalized.

A visit by this reporter at the school established that boys had no toilet to use because the only two pit latrines allocated to them had their doors completely vandalized.

On the other hand, there was no hygiene and privacy at the girls' toilets because all locks were tampered with exposing the latrines to every passerby at any time. Worse still, the toilets had no hand washing facilities.

Head teacher for the centre, Benedict Meramera confirmed the school has had no water since 2016 because they failed to pay about MK60, 000 water bill accumulated through construction of classroom block.

He explained that initially, the water bill used be less than MK25, 000 because they controlled learners careless water usage. He added that the school failed to pay the extra bill because it caught them unaware.

"Our Member of Parliament (MP) instructed the contractor who was building a classroom block at this school to use tap water and never settled the bill," said the head teacher.

According to Meramera, the toilets are vandalized by people who drink local beer from nearby communities, which he claims have no toilets. He laments, the children are at a risk of being infected because there is no substitute for safe water at the school.

"The drunkards from surrounding communities use the same toilets to relieve themselves. They become violent whenever we lock the doors. Worse still, they do not use the toilets properly.

"Alternatively, we constructed a urinal for boys but it is not working because community members are still using the facility. The urinal has also proved it cannot work effectively without water," said

Meramera while emphasizing they encourage every child to carry drinking water from their homes.

When contacted through phone, MP for Nkhotakota North, Frank Mphande expressed ignorance of such developments at the school. But he confirmed the contractor for the classroom block he is championing with Constituency Development Funds (CDF) was using the tap water.

"Of course I am aware that the contractor was using tap water for the project but it is news to me that the water was disconnected. Again, I do not know that the toilets had their doors vandalized," said the MP.

He asked community members to own already existing projects at the school. He advised the community members to take part in implementing small developmental issues they can afford.

He promised to rectify the existing water problem at the school by paying the bill as soon as possible.

"Some of the projects cannot be done at once. Let us accept that the school is growing and as we build more classroom blocks, new toilets will need to be constructed as well. Let me contact the councilor for the area so that we have the water bill settled," he said.

Dwangwa primary school was opened in 1997 as a junior primary school and was turned into a full primary school two years ago. Last year alone, it had an enrolment of 2,930 learners.