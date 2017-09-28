Lilongwe — FISD 2017 Challenge Cup draw has paired Moyale Barracks and defending Champion Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in a super league preliminary round, a repeat of Carlsberg cup semifinal.

The draw was conducted Wednesday at Mpira house in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The counter makes the two teams to face each other in a cup competition for third time in a season and wanderers have already beaten Moyale three times after playing all three regions of the country.

They first met in Airtel Top 8 tournament in which beat Moyale 3-2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe after Wanderers were training 2-1 after time. Wanderer's striker, Khumbu Ng'ambi scored the hat trick.

The second tussle was the semi final of the Carlsberg in Mzuzu where Wanderers won 3-2 on post-match penalties after a stalemate in regulation time.

Dwangwa will face Carlsberg cup winner Nyasa Big Bullets while Airtel Top 8 Champions, Silver Strikers have a date against Salima based Mafco.

The full draw is as follows:

Super league-Round 1

Civil Sporting Club vs Azam Tigers

Red Lions vs Master Security

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

Mzuni vs Premier Bet Wizards

Blantyre United vs Kamuzu Barracks

Silver Strikers vs Mafco

Dwangwa United vs Nyasa Big Bullets

Blue Eagles vs Chitipa United

The Super teams that make it will enter into the national draw to be conducted on October 10, 2017.

The FISD Challenge Cup is national knockout organized by Football Association of Malawi (FAM). The Cup is expected to run from September to December 2017.

57 teams will participate in the years challenge Cup comprising 16 super league teams, 12 premier division teams form the three regions, the top four as of August 28,2017 and 29 district teams who won the 2017 presidential Cup district championship.