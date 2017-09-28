27 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: FiISD Cup Draw Out - Nomads Battle It Out Against Moyale

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — FISD 2017 Challenge Cup draw has paired Moyale Barracks and defending Champion Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in a super league preliminary round, a repeat of Carlsberg cup semifinal.

The draw was conducted Wednesday at Mpira house in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The counter makes the two teams to face each other in a cup competition for third time in a season and wanderers have already beaten Moyale three times after playing all three regions of the country.

They first met in Airtel Top 8 tournament in which beat Moyale 3-2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Area 48, Lilongwe after Wanderers were training 2-1 after time. Wanderer's striker, Khumbu Ng'ambi scored the hat trick.

The second tussle was the semi final of the Carlsberg in Mzuzu where Wanderers won 3-2 on post-match penalties after a stalemate in regulation time.

Dwangwa will face Carlsberg cup winner Nyasa Big Bullets while Airtel Top 8 Champions, Silver Strikers have a date against Salima based Mafco.

The full draw is as follows:

Super league-Round 1

Civil Sporting Club vs Azam Tigers

Red Lions vs Master Security

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

Mzuni vs Premier Bet Wizards

Blantyre United vs Kamuzu Barracks

Silver Strikers vs Mafco

Dwangwa United vs Nyasa Big Bullets

Blue Eagles vs Chitipa United

The Super teams that make it will enter into the national draw to be conducted on October 10, 2017.

The FISD Challenge Cup is national knockout organized by Football Association of Malawi (FAM). The Cup is expected to run from September to December 2017.

57 teams will participate in the years challenge Cup comprising 16 super league teams, 12 premier division teams form the three regions, the top four as of August 28,2017 and 29 district teams who won the 2017 presidential Cup district championship.

Malawi

Is President Mutharika Still in New York?

Malawi government spokesman has declared that the issue of when President Peter Mutharika will return to the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.