Blantyre — With the second round of the Southern Region Masters Security Premier and Division One league scheduled to kick off next week, it has been established that some clubs have not yet paid affiliation fees.

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Chairperson, Raphael Humba made the revelation in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday.

He said the affected teams risk forfeiting second round matches if they fail to settle the debt within the given grace period.

"The second round will kick off next week on Saturday, October 7, 2017 but some teams have not yet paid the affiliation fees so we have decided not to include them in the fixture until the settle the balance," the Chairperson pointed out.

Humba could not be drawn into disclosing the names of the teams that have outstanding balances with the association, saying, "Teams in question know what they owe us."

He explained that out those teams in the Premier Division were supposed to pay K100, 000 while teams in Division One were required to cough K70, 000 as affiliation fees to the Association.

The Southern Region Masters Security Premier League has 21 teams while the Division One League has only 20 teams.

Some of the notable teams in the Southern Region Football League include; Cobbe Barracks, Nachalo United, Chikwawa United and White Eagles.

The Southern Region Masters Security Premier League is one of the prominent leagues in the country besides the Simama Northern Region Football and the Chipiku Central Region Football leagues.