Lilongwe — Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (SULOM) have re-scheduled the TNM Super League match between Dwangwa United and Silver Strikers to Sunday.

The two teams were supposed to fulfill their Week 22 fixture on day 49 at Chitowe stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2017 according to the fixture released by Sulom.

Speaking on Tuesday in Blantyre, A FAM Competitions Manager, Gasper Jangale, said the said has been made to enable FIDS Limited Company to launch the 2017 Fids Challenge cup in Dwangwa on Saturday.

He said both FAM and Sulom have agreed to change the fixture and the teams have been informed on the new development.

"We have notified the teams on the changes and our notification is beyond 72 hour notice. Normally, teams could be notified of the changes in their fixture within 48 hours before kickoff. I think we have done a good job by notifying them when there was still time for them to get prepared," Jangale explained.

He said a Dwangwa team has been identified to play against any team from the central region Chipuku league and the team would be pick through a draw.

Competition Manager hoped that the other team would be known by Wednesday so that they should get prepared for the game on Saturday.

"We want the launch to be colorful and teams playing should display good type of football and spectators should enjoy it." Jangale said.

Silver Strikers Team Manager, Francis Songo said they have got the news of the changes.

He said the issue was referred to their team's General Sectary to handle the issue on the change of dates.

"Although, we would accept the changes but it would have an impact on us taking into account that for the past 5 consecutive league games, we have been playing on a Sunday not a Saturday," Songo observed.

He said something staying on free Saturday it becomes difficult to prepare for the Sunday encounter and this has affected the outcome of our games.

Dwangwa United Technical Director, Felix Mulenga said they have no problem with the changes and they respect the decision made by their mother bodies.

"We are prepared for the game as usual. We are ready to face any team any time. We would do what we did to Kamuzu barracks couple of weeks ago. We beat the 3-0 at Chitowe," he said.

Mulenga pointed out that Silver would register their first loss of the season since they have not tested defeat in the last 18 games they have played so far.

"Come Sunday, we are winning no matter what I can assure you this," he challenged.

FISD Limited Company has increased the prize money for the completion from K45 million to K50.2 million.

The winners will pocket K12 million while the losing finalists will get K5 million.

The losing semifinalist will receive K1 million each and regional winners will cash K1 million.

The FISD challenge Cup was introduced in 2016 and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are the currently holders after they beat Kamuzu Barracks 4-3 on post-match penalties at Civo Stadium.