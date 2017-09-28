Malawi: WAG Organises Awareness Campaign in Salima

Salima — As one way of conserving the environment, Wildlife Action Group (WAG) organised a sensitisation meeting aimed at creating awareness of the consequences that come about with the destruction of wildlife and National Parks.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on the sidelines of the meeting which was held at Chagunda Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kambwiri in Salima, Magistrate Alex Kantiki said the main aim of the sensitization was to make people aware that wildlife crime attracts huge sentences and therefore advised people to find better ways to find money other than destroying wildlife.

Among other things people were sensitised on the new laws that have been put in place in order to conserve the environment.

"It is very important to keep the society aware of the laws which protect wildlife and National Parks and the set punishments because by doing so, we will be able to prevent some people from committing wildlife crimes," said Kantiki.

Senior Assistant Manager for WAG, Cornexy Mbewe said such community sensitization meetings are important as they help build trust between the community, law enforcers and managers of the protected areas.

"WAG is a small Nongovernmental Organisation supporting government efforts through conservation of forest reserves," said Mbewe, adding that his organization came to notice that the Wildlife and National Parks Act have been amended this year in January but the public was not informed.

Group Village Headman Ndola highlighted that the sensitization on issues of laws is important for people living around protected areas.

The newly amended Wildlife and National Parks act states that a person found destroying trees should pay K2 million and a 30 year jail sentence with no option of paying a fine for those found killing elephants.