Sudan: Govt Renews its Full Commitment to Implementation of All International and Regional Conventions and Agreements

Khartoum — Sudan has renewed its full commitment to application of all international and regional conventions and pacts on human rights in order to create appropriate environment guaranteeing implementation of such rights as the conventions and the agreement stipulates.

Minister of Justice, Dr Idris Ibrahim Jameel said in a statement to SUNA from his residence in Geneva following delivering Sudan address before meetings of the UN Human Rights Council 36th Session, that he demanded the international community to help Sudan achieve objectives for which the Independent Expert was appointed , especially those pertinent to technical assistance , capacity building and amelioration of environment of humanitarian work and human right practicing in general.

He indicated in his address to positive points in the Independent Export's report and to points in which he attacked Sudan and some others which he might be deliberately disregarded to mention them.

The Minister said he has underlined tangible progress and improvement in human rights file in Sudan after formation of Government of National Accord.

He added that he pointed out in his speech to efforts being exerted by Sudan in areas of combating organized crimes and , human trafficking, disclosing that Sudan is hosting more than a million refugees of different nationalities as time the international community is reluctant to fulfill its commitments which constitutes less than 20 percent of the actual needs of the refugees.

He added that there are around 108 laws and legislations need to be amended or deleted.

The Minister of Justice stated that he stressed before the Human Rights council that Sudan is diligently work to fulfill its commitments and to disarm organizations and individuals who possess unlicensed weapons.