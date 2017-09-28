Somalia: Six Civilians Wounded in KDF Airstrike Near Bardere Town

At least six Somali civilians were injured in an airstrike conducted by Kenyan air force jets on rural areas in the outskirts of Bardere district in Somalia's southwestern Gedo region.

The wounded were taken to a hospital in Bardere, a town recaptured by Al shabaab last week from Kenyan forces and Jubbland soldiers.

Residents, who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone on condition of anonymity, said KDF military warplanes bombardment killed dozens of livestock, mainly camels.

There was no immediate comments from Kenya military and Al shabaab about the air raid, which was reported to be a revenge for recent attack on KDF bases in Gedo by militants.