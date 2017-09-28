28 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Ethiopia: Floods Leave Thousands Homeless in Ethiopia

By Adane Bikila in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — EXTENSIVE flooding has displaced more than 93 000 people in crisis-torn Ethiopia. The Ambeira zone in Afar region, special zones surrounding the capital Addis Ababa , Jima, South-east Shewa and South-west Shewa in the Oromia region have been worst affected by the incessant rains. It is estimated that a total of 18 628 households have been affected in the East African country.

In the background of the recent floods, civil unrest along the Oromo and Somali border, which stretches more than 1 000km, has complicated the situation. Ethnic clashes have led to the displacement of more than 45 000 households (225 000 people) from Oromia and Somali regions, including into the neighboring Hareri region. "The flood situation is happening in different areas than the conflict. The capacity of the response is being outstretched due to the simultaneity of the two disasters," said a spokesperson of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society.

The organisation has deployed teams to conduct emergency needs assessments and distributions of emergency shelter in flood-affected areas. It has also begun distribution of relief to communities displaced by conflict. Ambulances have been provided to evacuate and offer first aid services to those wounded. Ehiopia, Africa's second biggest country by population (102 million), is also enduring food shortages and an outbreak of cholera that has killed 800 people in 2017.

