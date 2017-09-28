Nigeria: Actress Omo Sexy Raises Concern Over Abandoned Tourist Site

Award winning actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde popularly called 'Omo Sexy,' has expressed concern over poor maintenance of some tourist sites in the country.

Newsmen report that Jalade-Ekeinde, who is 2013 Time Magazine 100 most influential people in the world, stated this while on the set of soon to be released movie, 'Shadowparties, at Olumirin Water Falls in Erin Ijesha, Osun State.

She said on instagram @realomosexy to commemorate this year's World Tourism Day, "such a breathtaking #tourist destination that needs maintenance and promotion!

"I've paid to visit less awesome places in the world," Jalade-Ekeinde said.

The actress who described herself as an 'intense tourist' said, "I look forward to a time when tourism and entertainment would take their pride of place for Nigeria."

"We need to preserve and commercialise these opportunities with private investors. This will boost income, travel, peace, employment and decrease crime... "

She also suggested positive steps that could be taken to revamp the sector.

She such steps to include change current management of the sector and "unselfishly lease out these sites to private investors.

"Regulate pricing so it does not become unaffordable to the masses, create competition between states to see which would bring in more, and get worthy and passionate faces/ambassadors to attract interests.

"Compete internationally, brutally and stop the mediocrity,"

Newsmen report that Jalade-Ekeinde who is also a UN WFP ambassador, has made 300 or so features, from the 1996 Mortal Inheritance to the 2010 superproduction Ijé, shot partly on location in Los Angeles.

Married to an airline pilot she wed on a flight from Lagos to Benin, Jalade-Ekeinde brings a juggler's grace to her roles as actress, singer, reality-show star.

She is a mother of four and a philanthropist at the Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme

NAN