28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Releases Sh8.6 Billion for Free Public Primary and Secondary Education

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Government has released Sh8.6 billion for the free public primary and secondary schools.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said on Monday of the total funds released, Sh6.6 billion will cover the free day Secondary education programmes for 2.5 million students in 8,526 public secondary schools in the country.

Some Sh2 billion will be spent on capitation funds for 8.9 million learners in 22,262 primary schools under the Free Primary Education programme.

A further Sh226 million has been disbursed to primary schools under the Special Primary Schools and Units grants, Dr Kipsang added.

Kipsang noted the funds will cater for children with Special Education Needs (SNE) in special and integrated primary schools.

The PS said the government had fully paid for the free primary and free day secondary education for second and third terms.

Some Sh200 million has also been sent to low coast boarding schools in Arid and Semi-Arid (ASAL) regions in the country.

