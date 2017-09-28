Kenya: Henry Omino Wins June, July Coach Award

Former Western Stima coach Henry Omino has bagged the SportPesa Premier League Coach of the Month award for June and July.

Omino, who has since been appointed as the team's Technical Director, claimed the accolade after he was unanimously voted by Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) members.

This is the third time Omino has won the award, after he became the first coach to bag the monthly award twice in a season in 2016.

Stima beat Tusker and AFC Leopards with identical 1-0 scores, drew 0-0 with Bandari, before they lost to Muhoroni Youth 1-0 in league encounters spread over the two months.

Speaking shortly after the awards ceremony at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Thursday , Omino famously known as 'Zagalo', paid tribute to his players and the club's backroom staff who made it possible for him to bag the award.

"I'm grateful for this award. It is an honour that the good work we have been doing at this club has once again been appreciated. I cannot however take all the credit.

"The players have put in a lot of work, the other members of the technical bench have been very supportive and the club management has been dedicated to ensuring that the team excels," said Omino after receiving a Sh75,000 cash reward and a trophy.

The 54-year-old, who was the longest serving tactician in the Sportpesa Premier League until his new appointment, beat close rival and Bandari coach Paul Nkata who had also been shortlisted by the writers.

He becomes the third recipient of the gong this year after Posta Rangers' Sammy 'Pamzo' Omolo and George 'Best' Nsimbe of Tusker, who won the April and May gongs, while former Gor Mahia tactician Marcelo Ferreira picked the first award in March.

Western Stima, under new coach Richard Makumi, are currently 13th in the table with 22 points following the suspension of Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC from the top-flight league.