28 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Restructuring - Abdulsalami Warns Against Discarding Due Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar has warned those agitating for the restructuring of the country to follow due process.

General Abdulsalami who spoke in Gusau, Zamfara state capital while on a business trip to the state said those agitating for restructuring must follow normal procedural way.

"Since the amalgamation of 1914 Nigeria has been undergoing restructuring. There had been two regions South and North, then, Midwest was created, then nine states and today we have 36 states," he said.

According to him for Nigeria to remain peaceful due process must be brought in to consideration to address the need for restructuring the country in a normal and better way.

On what brought him to Zamfara state the former head of state said that he was in the state for a mining activity.

He said due attention was not paid for mining activity in the country before but he was happy now that Federal government has given a fresh impetus to the sector.

He then congratulated the government of Zamfara state on the return of peace in the state adding that peaceful coexistence must be ensured in order to have the desired development.

"I have not been to Zamfara state for the past 10 years but what I saw today is really impressive. Many development projects were put in place by the state government and let me once again congratulate the state government on this, and I hope the citizens of the state will look after what is done for them," he added.

Nigeria

Why Nigeria Did Not Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorists - Minister

Nigeria did not designate marauding Fulani herdsmen as terrorists despite being responsible for hundreds of death and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.