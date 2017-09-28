Nigeria: Restructuring - Abdulsalami Warns Against Discarding Due Process

Gusau — Former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar has warned those agitating for the restructuring of the country to follow due process.

General Abdulsalami who spoke in Gusau, Zamfara state capital while on a business trip to the state said those agitating for restructuring must follow normal procedural way.

"Since the amalgamation of 1914 Nigeria has been undergoing restructuring. There had been two regions South and North, then, Midwest was created, then nine states and today we have 36 states," he said.

According to him for Nigeria to remain peaceful due process must be brought in to consideration to address the need for restructuring the country in a normal and better way.

On what brought him to Zamfara state the former head of state said that he was in the state for a mining activity.

He said due attention was not paid for mining activity in the country before but he was happy now that Federal government has given a fresh impetus to the sector.

He then congratulated the government of Zamfara state on the return of peace in the state adding that peaceful coexistence must be ensured in order to have the desired development.

"I have not been to Zamfara state for the past 10 years but what I saw today is really impressive. Many development projects were put in place by the state government and let me once again congratulate the state government on this, and I hope the citizens of the state will look after what is done for them," he added.