Nigeria: Abdulsalami Abubakar Tasks Nigerians On Peaceful Co-Existence

A former Military Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to learn to live in peace with one another.

Mr. Abubakar said this on Thursday in Gusau, Zamfara, while responding to questions from journalists.

He advised those agitating for the restructuring of the country to follow due process and the rule of law.

Mr. Abubakar said that Nigeria had evolved through a long history which began as a region, expanding to additional regions up to the current 36 states and the FCT.

He said the present administration was doing its best to restore the country's lost glory and that this could only be achieved through the support of all Nigerians.

He said he was in the state to check on his mining site in order to boost its potential, especially, now that the Federal Government was focusing on the non-oil sectors.

The former head of state commended the state government for the provision of infrastructure in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Abubakar was earlier received by the state deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, who assured him of the state government's willingness to support investors by providing them an enabling environment.

(NAN)