28 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Summons Ministers Over Budget Funding

Photo: This Day
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the Ministers of Finance and the Ministers of Budget and Planning to appear before its Joint Committee of Finance and Appropriation next Tuesday.

The directive followed the resolution on Wednesday by the Senate to summon the two ministers to brief it on the release of fund for the 2017 budget.

The senate had on Wednesday adopted a motion moved by Gbenga Ashafa (APC/Lagos-East) entitled, 'Inadequate Releases in the 2017 Budget and the Need to Expedite Releases in Order to Stimulate the Economy'.

The senate says it is worried that delayed budget funding may hinder economic recovery.

