Kenya: Odinga - Kalonzo 'Blocked' From Travelling to Uganda

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has accused State House of blocking his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula from travelling to Uganda.

Mr Odinga on Thursday said the two leaders were detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while on their way to Kampala where Mr Musyoka was to preside over a graduation ceremony.

The Wiper leader was headed to Uganda Technology and Management University, where he is the chancellor.

DIRECTIVE

While the two were later allowed to travel, Mr Odinga said, the attempts point to a rapid deterioration of the political situation in the country and the emergence of an all-out effort to create an atmosphere of fear.

Mr Odinga, in a press statement, said police told the two leaders that henceforth all opposition leaders will need clearance from State House before leaving the country.

"The attempts to prohibit opposition leaders from leaving the county and to control their movement through State House clearances are illegitimate manoeuvres by an increasingly paranoid regime," said the ODM leader.

THE LAW

"Nasa condemns this latest infringement on the freedoms and liberties and the harassment of its top leadership."

He said the opposition would defy the directive as its leaders need no clearance to travel outside the country.

"The Kenyan Opposition must remain free as a legitimate part and parcel of the Kenyan political landscape and be allowed and enabled to pursue its mandate as an alternative government and voice of the people in line with the Constitution," said Mr Odinga.

The Nation's efforts to get a comment from Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe were not immediately successful as calls and text messages to his phone went unanswered.