28 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President and Kin Salman Discuss On Bilateral Relations

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed regional issues at al-Salam Palace with visiting President of Somalia Mohammed Abdullah Farmajo.

During the meeting, King Salman and Farmajo reviewed relations between the two countries and various fields of cooperation and discussed latest developments in the region.

The talks were attended by Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region Prince Khaled al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Member of the Cabinet and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Minister of the State Prince Mansour bin Meteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz al-Assaf, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdallah al-Jadaan, and Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Mohammed Abdulghani Khayat, Somali Foreign Minister Yousef Garaad Omar, Somali Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dahir Mohamed Geele, and President of Somalia's Adviser Bilal Othman Mohammed.

Earlier, King Salman held a luncheon in honor of the visiting president and his accompanying delegation.

In other news, King Salman received at al-Salam Palace UK Member of Parliament of the Conservative Party Leo Docherty accompanied by a number of members of the Parliament.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries and prospects of bilateral cooperation, especially in the parliamentary field.

The audience was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council Abdullah bin Mohammed Al al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, and British Ambassador to the Kingdom Simon Collis.

