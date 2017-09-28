Kenya: Sammy Omollo Banned for Six Games

Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo is in trouble with the authorities after an altercation with his Sofapaka counterpart Sam Ssimbwa during a SportPesa Premier League game involving the two sides last month.

On Thursday, the Kenya Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) slapped the former Kenya international with a six game touchline ban, having found him guilty of physically assaulting the Ugandan trainer in a touchline incident at the Narok Stadium.

"In as much as we may want to sympathize with the friendship between Omollo and Ssimbwa which is said to have been developed when they used to play for their respective national teams, the rules of the game must be followed strictly by all parties," said IDCC.

Consequently, Omollo will not be on the bench in his side's next assignments against Sony Sugar, AFC Leopards and Zoo Kericho. The ban on the other three games have been suspended, but will be imposed should the youthful coach court trouble in the near future.

Omollo is the second coach to be banned by the IDCC this season, in a ruling that emphasises the tribunal's mission to stamp out violent scenes from the stadium. Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi was also barred from the touchline from four games in April.

Similarly, the same Committee has fined Gor Mahia Sh200,000 following incidents of crowd trouble attributed to their fans during their league match against Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The runaway league leaders were found guilty of failing to control their members, supporters, and/or fans during the match and further warned they would be docked points if the behaviour persists.

"Gor Mahia had the responsibility of controlling their supporters and members and ensure they behave in a fair manner," the ruling states.

Ulinzi Stars forward Stephen Waruru was however let off the hook after the committee ruled he wasn't guilty of provoking Gor Mahia supporters by celebrating in front of them after he scored during a league match between the two sides on July 2.

"I have always pleaded my innocence and I thank the authorities for believing in me," the Harambee Stars forward said.