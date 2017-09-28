Kenya: Cotu Faults Jubilee Move to Amend Elections Act

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has faulted the move by Jubilee MPs to amend the Elections Act saying it will reverse gains made in poll management.

Mr Atwoli said the MPS, who have a majority in both the National Assembly and Senate are beneficiaries of a flawed electoral process as cited in the Supreme Court ruling.

He accused the legislators of placing stumbling blocks in country's quest for democracy and predicted that some of them (MPs) will fall victim to the changes they have made in the next election 2022.

POLITICAL STALEMATE

"What they are doing is not good for the election. The same fate will befall them in 2022 if they are not careful," Mr Atwoli said on Thursday.

He spoke in Nairobi during launch of Pan African Programme, the trades' union leadership training platform.

To avoid progression of the current political stalemate, Mr Atwoli asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa Leader Raila Odinga to dialogue for the repeat presidential poll to be conducted.

He warned that Kenyans would not sit and watch as the political leadership actions would a direct bearing on the lives of Kenyans.

"If they continue fighting and tribalising this country we will tell them no. we have that power. If the labour movement teams up with the civil society we will be strong and our voice will be heard," Mr Atwoli said.

On Wednesday, Jubilee party took advantage of its superiority in numbers to marshal an 83-37 vote against the Opposition, for the National Assembly to hold an extra sitting on Thursday to consider changes to the Elections Act.

The sitting was expected to start with the formal submission through the First Reading of the proposed law.