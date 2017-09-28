28 September 2017

Kenya: Posta's Omollo Slapped With Three Match KPL Ban

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Posta Rangers head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has been suspended for three Kenyan Premier League matches by the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) following a scuffle between him and his Sofapaka counterpart Sam Ssimbwa on August 26.

According to the ruling released on Thursday, Omollo was found guilty of the charge of misconduct and violated Rule 7.1 (ix), 6.1, and 7.7 of the rules of Kenyan Football which says misconduct by members includes committing any act or making any statement or being responsible for any conduct which the community considers unsporting or improper behavior or likely to bring the game into disrepute.

Apart from being banned from sitting on the technical bench for three games, Omollo will also serve a three match suspended sentence from sitting on the technical bench and/or any team in the SportPesa Premier League if found to have engage in similar violent conduct in future.

However, IDCC warned Ssibwa of his conduct particulary during the hearing of the case where he refused to make any comment on the matter despite the seriousness of the charge.

"It is appreciated that the parties met ad reconciled over the incidence. This is highly commendable to promote sportsmanship amongst competing teams. However, it must be noted that the offence Mr. Omollo was charged with is a serious offence as provided under Rule 7.2 (ix), 6.1, and 7.7 of the Rules of Kenyan Football," part of the ruling read.

"The conduct of Mr. Omollo during the said match and in particular the 89th minute and after the final whistle clearly brought the game into disrepute," IDCC ruled.

Omollo was accused of pouring water on Ssimbwa in the 89th minute after Sofapaka equalized when the Sofapaka coach went to celebrate in the Posta technical bench area before the fourth official separated them.

The drama unfolded more after the final whistle when Omollo is accused of punching Ssimbwa in the face when the Ugandan tactician confronted Pamzo to ask why he had poured water on him. However, the situation was contained.

