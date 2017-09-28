Kenya: Second Round of IEBC Talks With Jubilee, Opposition Kick Off

Nairobi — A second round of talks bringing together representatives of the Jubilee Party, National Super Alliance (NASA) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicked off Thursday morning at the Bomas of Kenya.

The first round was adjourned Wednesday after IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati agreed to a request by NASA representatives who asked for time to peruse proposed amendments to the Elections Act.

NASA also asked that the said changes form part of the deliberations on Thursday.

Jubilee representatives at the meeting included Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and the party's chief presidential agent Davis Chirchir.

The NASA team was represented by Senator James Orengo, Executive Director Norman Magaya and lawyer Paul Mwangi.

The meeting comes even as the government printer published the Bill to amend the Elections Act Thursday, with the first reading of at the National Assembly expected in the course of the day.

The publication follows a vote by the National Assembly on Wednesday when legislators consented to have a special committee formed to process the amendments sponsored by Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Thursday's meeting was also expected to discuss key preparations to the fresh presidential election set for October 26.

Following the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in last month's poll, IEBC gazetted the leader of the ruling party and his NASA rival Raila Odinga as the only candidates who will take part in the fresh contest.