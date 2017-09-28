Kenya: Four Teachers Interdicted in Siaya

The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted four teachers in Siaya County for molesting learners.

The TSC also sent home 30 others for engaging in activities forbidden by the law.

Mr Samuel Marigat, the Siaya County School in Bondo, Nyakongo Kokang' Primary School in Alego Usonga and Nyagondo Secondary School in Gem pending investigations into their conduct.

He said most of the cases are still under investigation and the involved teachers will be struck off the TSC register and payroll if found guilty.

Mr Marigat, who spoke to the Nation in his office said the others cases involve six teachers involved in desertion, four others are accuse of neglecting duty and another 20are being investigated for unlawful acts.

He said out of the 34 cases, 14 have been concluded.

He said the commission is in the process of instituting court cases against teachers found to have molested pupils and students.

Mr Marigat assured stakeholders that TSC will continue to be vigilant to ensure safety of learners.