Kenya: Coast Hotels Offer Madaraka Express Packages to Boost Domestic Tourism

Mombasa — Hotels in Mombasa and the wider coast region are reaping from the Madaraka Express SGR train service, registering a marked improvement of domestic tourists in the last four months.

Hotels such as Diani Reef Beach Resort are now offering local tourists up to 30 percent discount on packages that include the train ride from Nairobi to Mombasa.

According to the Managing Director of Diani Reef, Bobby Kamani, the SGR infrastructure has provided an additional impetus to the tourism sector in the region.

"We believe that the 30 percent discounted rate will enable many of the domestic tourists take advantage of the tourism opportunities within the South Coast and more so to our facility," says Kamani.

Mr.Kamani said that the SGR will boost transport accessibility by complimenting the almost accomplished Dongo-Kundu bypass that will open up tourism in South Coast:

"We believe this will go a long way in boosting tourism in South Coast. We know that the Dongo-Kundu bypass will be completed in first quarter of 2018 and this will reduce the transport mayhem that has been experienced for many years by tourists having difficulty accessing South Coast via the ferry terminal."

Madaraka Express transported about 75,000 passengers in the first month of operation with Kenya Railways adding Voi and Mtito Andei as stopovers in August.