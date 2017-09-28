28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Omino Wins Coach of the Month June/July

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Western Stima's veteran tactician Henry Omino has belatedly been named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for June/July.

The 66-year-old claimed the award for an unprecedented third time having scooped it twice in 2016.

Omino, who has since been promoted to the role of Technical Director at Western Stima edged Bandari's Paul Nkata to win the award in a vote taken by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission.

With the month of June only having one match, the panelist combined the months of June and July to settle on the winner.

Fondly referred to as Zagallo, Omino led Western Stima to a joint highest points haul over the months as they defeated defending champions Tusker FC and AFC Leopards by solitary goals, then snatched a point away to Bandari following a scoreless draw with their single loss coming at the hands of Muhoroni Youth.

Stima's seven points haul were matched by Bandari who nicked victories over Tusker and Sony Sugar, drew with Stima and lost to AFC leopards. Lots cast for the duo saw Omino win with a landslide over Nkata.

He becomes the third recipient of the gong this year and the only tactician to win it more than once since its inception last year. Posta Rangers' Sammy 'Pamzo' Omolo and George 'Best' Nsimbe of Tusker respectively won the April and May accolades while former Gor Mahia tactician Jose Marcelo Ze Maria picked the first award in March.

Omino took home a cash prize of Sh75, 000 courtesy Fidelity Insurance in addition to the personalized trophy.

Stima are on the wane this season having finished 6th in the league last season, their highest ever position last year and Omino, is confident that his recognition can spur a late revival.

"This award is not my own making but the players who put in plenty of hard work to see the club obtain seven points. We were low on the table and things were not working well for us but they kept their discipline and ensured we beat the defending champions Tusker, our regular customers AFC Leopards and got a draw in Mombasa.

The Muhoroni loss was unfortunate but we did well and I dedicate this to the entire team," Omino remarked following his crowning after the team's training at the Moi Kisumu Stadium.

The veteran is working closely with newly installed coach Makumbi to ensure Stima steers clear from relegation area and into a respectable zone.

"I have been in the game long enough to know that sometime you need an outside eye to rectify internal things. That is why I'm working well with the new coach to see the club climb up the table. There are no ill feelings and everyone is doing his role." He said.

