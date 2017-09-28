Kenya: Senators Take Break to Campaign Ahead of Presidential Election

Nairobi — Senators will on Thursday afternoon break for eleven days recess after they amended the House calendar to create time so that that they can be involved in campaigns ahead of the repeat presidential election.

According to the calendar changes unanimously supported by the Jubilee Senators on Wednesday afternoon debate, the Senate will resume on October 10 for four days before heading for yet another recess lasting 25 days.

Moving the Motion, Mandera Senator Mohamud Mohamed said the break would give them an opportunity to interact with their constituents apart from being engaged in the campaigns.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who supported the move said the changes would help them discharge their oversight, lawmaking and representatives duties.

The Senators are expected to campaign for their preferred candidates for the fresh presidential election after the Supreme Court ordered for a new election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger, opposition leader Raila Odinga have already kicked off their campaigns across the country with the Senators expected to join them in the vote hunt mission as the d-day approaches.