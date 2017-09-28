28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senators Take Break to Campaign Ahead of Presidential Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Senators will on Thursday afternoon break for eleven days recess after they amended the House calendar to create time so that that they can be involved in campaigns ahead of the repeat presidential election.

According to the calendar changes unanimously supported by the Jubilee Senators on Wednesday afternoon debate, the Senate will resume on October 10 for four days before heading for yet another recess lasting 25 days.

Moving the Motion, Mandera Senator Mohamud Mohamed said the break would give them an opportunity to interact with their constituents apart from being engaged in the campaigns.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who supported the move said the changes would help them discharge their oversight, lawmaking and representatives duties.

The Senators are expected to campaign for their preferred candidates for the fresh presidential election after the Supreme Court ordered for a new election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger, opposition leader Raila Odinga have already kicked off their campaigns across the country with the Senators expected to join them in the vote hunt mission as the d-day approaches.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.