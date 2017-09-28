Uganda: Four Luweero Women Murdered in Two Weeks

The spate of unexplained murders that have claimed lives of four women in Luweero District in a spell of two weeks has raised security concerns among residents.

Three of the victims are women above 60 years of age.

Justine Nantege 30, was murdered in Luweero Town Council and Esther Nalugo, 60 was murdered in Bamunanika Subcounty respectively. Luweero District Councillor representing Bamunanika Sub-county Mr Boniface Ssentongo on Wednesday called for a serious investigation since the murders now target women.

"We cannot say the murders are normal. Esther Nalugo was a business woman and resident of Kasenene village in Bamunanika Sub-county. The suspected assailants reportedly came to her home pretending to be visitors at around 2:00pm on Tuesday. The hacked her to death and went away. We call for a serious investigation on these murders," Ssentongo said.

According to Savana Region Police Commander Mr Edward Kyaligonza the Police are aware of the murders and investigations are underway. The deaths so far registered by the police according to Mr Kyaligonza are linked to land disputes. The police is yet to arrest suspects involved in the recent murders.

Ms Amina Nakimbugwe, a resident of Luweero Town Council claims that the murders have raised fears among residents because they are yet to get reports from police of any arrests.

"We cannot be secure when the people committing the murders are at large. The police should involve other security organs to ensure that our people are secure," she said.

Other recent murders

On September 15, Alice Nakku a 70-year old woman was murdered by way of strangulation outside her house by unidentified people. Her body was tied with a rope under a mango tree, a few metres from her house at Kankoole village in Kikyusa Subcounty.

Betty Nantale, 62, was murdered on September 20th at Kabakedi village in Luweero Subcounty. The postmortem report results released by police in Luweero indicated that Nantale had been strangled to death and her body dumped outside her house.

Meanwhile, Police in Iganga District have started hunting for unidentified people who murdered an unidentified woman in a way similar to the murders that have been rampant in Wakiso District.

The body of the deceased suspected to be aged 17 years was found naked with wounds around the neck and in the private parts, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

The body was found lying in a drainage channel at Nakavule ward in Iganga municipality on Wednesday morning. The village LC1 chairman Ibanda Eliabu said the body was discovered lying in the channel by one of the locals.

The police publicist for Busoga East region, James Mubi, confirmed the incident.

"The body had wounds around the neck, on the thighs and in the private parts. We suspect the perpetrators stabbed her with a sharp object," Mr James Mubi said.

By press time police had not made any arrest.