28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi - Why Should 20 Bodyguards Follow Raila to Pressers?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has defended the government's decision to scale down the security detail attached to top NASA leaders - including presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

He says Odinga and his co-principals do not need 20 police officers while the security assessment doesn't show they need them.

"Why should we give you 20 police officers so that you can loiter around with them from press conference to press conference; from the hotel to hotel, when they are needed elsewhere. What law have we broken? The Inspector General of Police deploys police officers to duty where they are needed!" the tough-speaking CS asserted.

He added: "for a long time, there are members of our society who think they are a law unto themselves; they think they have become a State in their own right. There is a government in Kenya as by law and we will do what we must do to safeguard the lives and property of people of Kenya."

Matiangi says the decision was justified since there are other pressing security needs in the country that need police deployment.

"The downscaling of certain individuals' government security detail stands. Our country's security won't be run on threats from politicians. The government will not provide personal security detail to individuals who want to use their positions to infringe on the rights of others," he asserted.

Others affected by the move are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi who have protested the withdrawal, saying it exposes them to extreme danger.

"The government's resolve on security is unwavering. Anyone willing to challenge it can do so but will be met with the full force of the law. To those using their positions of power and influence to try and subvert the law, I have only one message for you; No one is above the law," the CS said.

Matiangi further added that "the law will be applied without fear or favour with equal measure to all; including politicians who use their position to break the law."

NASA legislators have demanded an immediate reinstatement of all the officers attached to them.

"We are dismayed by the decision by Jubilee to withdraw the security detail assigned to our presidential candidate the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and his running mate Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka. This is a dangerous precedent in bad taste and we want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that should anything happen to any of our principals, we shall lay the blame squarely on his shoulders," the NASA Parliamentary Group said on Tuesday.

This was also the reason why the NASA leaders failed to participate on Tuesday's demonstrations against certain IEBC officials led by the Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

The protests are set to resume on Friday.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.