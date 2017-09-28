Uganda: Age Limit - NRM MPs Laud Speaker Kadaga

The State minister for Urban Planning Isaac Musumba has moved a motion to "recognise the skillful" manner in which the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, steered Wednesday's sitting of the House.

In his motion seconded by Usuk Member of Parliament Peter Ogwang, Mr Musumba said Wednesday's sitting was unique and historic.

It was during that sitting that Ms Kadaga allowed Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Igara West MP's motion to seek leave of the House to table a Private Member's Bill to amend Article 102 (b) of the Constitution.

The proposed bill seeks to lift the age 35 and 75 - the lower and upper caps for a president.

Ms Kadaga on Wednesday suspended State Minister for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule and 24 legislators for allegedly participating in the Tuesday row that morphed into a violent fight in the House.

Parliament session came to a standstill after the suspended legislators refused to vacate the chambers as directed. This prompted security officers dressed in suits to storm the Chambers and forcefully drag MPs who included Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and Mr Allan Ssewanyana out.

Thereafter the Speaker allowed Igara West MP Raphael Magezi to table the age limit motion which was seconded.