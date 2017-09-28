FORMER premier league champions, Matlama, finally remembered how to win when they beat Sky Battalion 1-0 courtesy of new acquisition Nzenze Nkulu's strike.

The win came two days after Seephephe Matete resigned as coach after a disappointing start to the new season in which Tse Putsoa lost 0-1 to Liphakoe in the opening match before being held to a goalless draw by Linare.

Elsewhere on Sunday, LCS moved to within two points of leaders Bantu with a 2-1 win over LFD who suffered their second loss on the trot.

Lieta Lehloka and Hopolang Mohlalefi scored for LCS and former Liphakoe midfielder, Tšepo Toloane, got the face saver in his debut for the army side.

LCS are now third position with two wins and a draw.

Lioli also continued with their perfect start coming from a goal down to beat Kick4Life 3-1.

Tšepang Ntsenyane put Kick4Life ahead in the opening exchanges of the game but Lioli fought back through Tankiso Tabi, Kopano Tseka and Retšelisitsoe Moepi who scored to give coach Halemakale Mahlaha his third win in as many games.

New boys Majantja's winning streak came to an end when they held to a 1-all draw by Likhopo.

The Mohale's Hoek side have been impressive on their return but failed to make it three wins in a row as they were held by Likhopo who are still without a win.

Thaane Mokuena's goal for Likhopo was cancelled out by Joseph Phike who scored his second goal of the campaign.

On Saturday, Lindokuhle Phungulwa scored his third goal of the season as Bantu made it three wins in a row to maintain top spot ahead of Lioli on goal difference.

Linare also registered their first win of the 2017/18 season beating Liphakoe 1-0 in Quthing.

Rethabile Rasethuntša who joined from Sandawana, scored the priceless goal for Linare.

The last match on Saturday failed to produce a winner as new boys Sefotha-fotha and Sandawana played out a 1-all stalemate. Both are winless this season.