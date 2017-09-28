22 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission to Manage Races

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mikia Kalati

THE Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sports and Recreation (MGYSR) has transferred to the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) the task of managing some of its sporting events like the Royal Horse and Road Races as well as the High Altitude Summer Marathon.

The Royal Horse and Road Races are staged as part of Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso's birthday celebrations and will this year be held in her home town of Hlotse in Leribe.

The latest developments were revealed at this week's joint press conference by the Sports Ministry and the LSRC in Maseru.

"We have been given the task to oversee the staging of sporting events such as the Royal Horse and Road races as well as the High Altitude Summer Marathon starting with this year's competitions," LSRC Public Relations Officer, Refiloe Maphallela said at the press conference.

"We will work hand in hand with the associations that are responsible for the sporting codes to ensure everything goes according to plan.

Speaking at the same event, Ministry of Sports Deputy Director,Manerea Ramotšo, encouraged women to increase their participation in the different sporting events.

"We encourage more women to take part in sports because their numbers have not been satisfactory.

"The fact that we have given the responsibilities to LSRC does not mean that we are totally out of the picture. We will still be part of the events but LSRC will take over the responsibilities of organising," Ramotšo said.

Ramotšo also revealed that the two horse riding categories were sponsored to the tune of M100 000 while the road races had M30 000 sponsorship.

Lesotho

Prime Minister Aims to Reduce Hunger, Crime

Lesotho’s new prime minister, Thomas Thabane, told VOA that his government will focus on ending hunger and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.