Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission to Manage Races

THE Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sports and Recreation (MGYSR) has transferred to the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) the task of managing some of its sporting events like the Royal Horse and Road Races as well as the High Altitude Summer Marathon.

The Royal Horse and Road Races are staged as part of Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso's birthday celebrations and will this year be held in her home town of Hlotse in Leribe.

The latest developments were revealed at this week's joint press conference by the Sports Ministry and the LSRC in Maseru.

"We have been given the task to oversee the staging of sporting events such as the Royal Horse and Road races as well as the High Altitude Summer Marathon starting with this year's competitions," LSRC Public Relations Officer, Refiloe Maphallela said at the press conference.

"We will work hand in hand with the associations that are responsible for the sporting codes to ensure everything goes according to plan.

Speaking at the same event, Ministry of Sports Deputy Director,Manerea Ramotšo, encouraged women to increase their participation in the different sporting events.

"We encourage more women to take part in sports because their numbers have not been satisfactory.

"The fact that we have given the responsibilities to LSRC does not mean that we are totally out of the picture. We will still be part of the events but LSRC will take over the responsibilities of organising," Ramotšo said.

Ramotšo also revealed that the two horse riding categories were sponsored to the tune of M100 000 while the road races had M30 000 sponsorship.