KICK4LIFE will be looking to bounce back from last week 1-3 loss to Lioli when they host high flying LCS in an Econet Premier League match at the LCS Ground on Saturday.

Kick4Life coach Leslie Notši said their encounters with LCS were always a tough and competitive affairs.

"We expect a tough encounter as LCS is also a good side like our last opponents (Lioli)," Notši said, adding, "They have been playing well and we will have to grind very hard to get maximum points and regain our confidence".

"They are quite an offensive team. They attack a lot with their wingers and their full backs are also good. LCS is a very good team in all departments.

"But we also have a good team and we are going to prepare very well for them. We will have to play at high intensity and I think there were a lot of positives to be taken from our game against Lioli last Sunday."

He said they were unfortunate to lose against Lioli after starting well and scoring first. He bemoaned the missed chances that came back to haunt them as the game progressed.

"We will be looking to bounce back against LCS and lift our confidence."

His LCS counterpart, Mpitsa Marai, said Kick4Life had grown in stature over the last two years, adding his side had to be at their best to win.

"They are now one of the big sides in the league and we will give them the respect they deserve.

"I expect a tough match against them because they are a strong side and it will require thorough preparations to bring them down," Marai said.

His put his side's success this season down to "togetherness in the team".

"You have to give our management credit in that they have been behind us whenever we need their support.

"I am confident that if we work like that all season then we will achieve big things.

"The plan is to maintain the same standards beyond the match against Kick4Life and go all the way to the end of the season."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Majantja unbeaten run will come under the spotlight when they come up against free scoring former champions Lioli.

Tse Nala are second behind champions Bantu and the two are the only teams that have won all their opening three games.

Likhopo and Matlama will also be in action in the Maseru derby at Ratjomose Barracks.

Tse Putsoa's new coach, Mosito Matela, will take charge on the back of his side's first win of the season against Sky Battalion last week.

LDF will also be in action against rookies Sefotha-fotha who collected their first point against Sandawana last Saturday.

The new boys had lost their first two matches while LDF are also smarting from back to back defeats to Lioli and LCS.

Pacesetters, Bantu, will take to the field on Sunday hoping to extend their perfect start against Linare who recently beat Liphakoe.

Sky Battalion host Liphakoe while Sandawana host LMPS.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday

Kick4Life v LCS

Lioli v Majantja

FC Likhopo v Matlama

LDF v Sefotha-fotha

Sunday

Linare v Bantu

Sandawana v LMPS

Sky Battalion v Liphakoe