Lesotho: Why SA Gospel Star Was 'Assaulted'

KHUBETSOANA Area Chief Hlathe Majara has rubbished South African Gospel star Sechaba Pali's claim that he was attacked by his men with sticks and knobkerries last Friday.

Instead, Chief Majara says he unsuccessfully tried to restrain a belligerent Mr Pali who attacked his men until they retaliated.

The muso had told South African publication Sowetan that he was beaten up by Chief Majara and his men who came to the residence of his wife, Maletsatsi Makapalla, in Khubetsoana.

Mr Pali had claimed that he had told the men to talk to him and not his wife resulting in them attacking him with sticks and knobkerries. He sustained injuries on his body and face.

Mr Pali also told the publication that he failed to access medical assistance at a local hospital because the person who was supposed to provide a medical form from the Lesotho police was not at work at the time.

However, Chief Majara told the Lesotho Times yesterday that they were called to intervene by a neighbour of Mr Pali's wife who complained that the South African was insulting her.

He said Mr Pali had visited the area on numerous occasions without incident.

"I understand that Sechaba has been visiting this village for four months and he was not harmed by anyone during his previous visits," Chief Majara said.

"However, this was not the first time a complaint had been made against Sechaba. Firstly it was the lady's family which had asked for intervention saying he was waving a gun in their faces and insulting them. I did not intervene that time but referred the matter to the police."

He continued: "This time around, I went to the house with members of the community without any weapons. When we arrived, I called the lady outside the house as the lawful tenant but then Sechaba stood in her way in the open door stopping her. She somehow managed to escape and ran to me, but he quickly pulled her back into the house.

"Two of the men tried to stop him but he pushed him to the ground. Sechaba pushed the other one into a car which was parked nearby. As he attacked those men, Sechaba was uttering insults that I cannot repeat."

Chief Majara said the men became angry and briefly retaliated. He said Mr Pali managed to wiggle away and ran into the house before locking himself inside.

"I then asked the lady to take Sechaba out of the village fearing that the men may attack him again considering how angry they were. I then went to the Mabote Police Station the following day to report the matter where I learned that Sechaba had already made a report."

The chief also indicated that he had later learnt that other people had been insulted by Mr Pali on several previous occasions.

"Sechaba is still welcome in my village and will not be harmed should he behave himself. We live with many foreigners in the village and have never harmed anyone," he said.

Attempts to get Sechaba's side were fruitless.

For his part, police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli confirmed Mr Pali and Chief Majara's reports to Mabote police on separate occasions.

"The chief did give his account of the incident, but as for Sechaba, he was given a medical form to take to the hospital which he was supposed to bring back for his statement. However, he has not yet returned and we, therefore, cannot take the case any further."