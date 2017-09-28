Lesotho: ICT Contest Winners Crowned

Machabeng College and Botho University were crowned the overall winners of the recent High School and Tertiary categories of the Links ICT competitions at Botho University in Maseru.

The contest aims at fostering learning excellence through healthy competition among students in the field of information technology.

The LINKZ ICT challenge has been held at Botho University in Botswana since 2009 and this was the first event at the Maseru campus.

Machabeng College, Thetsane High School and Lesotho High School participated in the competition along with Botho University and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

They showcased their database designs and products which included IT innovation for health, paper presentation, debugging, poetry, debates, impromptu speeches, product pitching, taxation wizard as well as and science quiz for high schools.

Botho said in a press statement that LINKZ had grown to be one of the most anticipated events among the youth and attracted hundreds of participants annually in Botswana.

"The number of institutions that participated was very satisfactory for a first time event, however, the institutions that took part in the competition gave a good show," reads part of the statement issued this week.

Lebusa Letlotlo, the Director (ICT) from the Ministry of Communications, Science and Technology, encouraged participants to grab the opportunity with both hands as to improve technology usage in the country.

Robert Nyabawa, the LINKZ 2017 Chairperson for Botho University Maseru Campus, said LINKZ was the best project as it provides students with a great opportunity to showcase their ICT knowledge whilst broadening their social circles as they interact with other students from various institutions.

"Students who have won in this competition will go places and with the confidence and abstract thinking skills gained here, they will be able to participate in bigger and challenging international competitions", he said.