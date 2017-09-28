Lesotho: Standard Bank Assists Orphanage

The St Andrew orphanage in Motsekuoa in the Mafeteng District has completed the construction of a learning centre and office building courtesy of funding from Standard Lesotho Bank and other donors.

Standard Lesotho Bank donated M60 000 and a further M20 000 was provided by donors that include Good Luck Supermarket, Nazareth Hardware and Nazareth Enterprise.

Sister Matseliso Eusebia Lerotholi, a representative of the orphanage told the Lesotho Times that the learning centre was necessary to enable the children to perform better.

She also commended Standard Lesotho Bank for their continued support from the time the home was opened in 2013.

She said the bank visited and donated groceries.

"We had tried to source funds to complete this project but we failed until this year when Standard Bank came and asked how they could help the centre," Sr Lerotholi said, adding the building would inspire the children to work harder and perform better.

She added that Standard Bank had given them a gift of hope, and encouraged them to continue their mission as care givers to the children.

"We are filled with hope and are encouraged to continue our mission, which is not easy.

"The biggest gift we can give the kids is love."

For his part, Standard Lesotho Bank Manager, Mpho Vumbukani said they were happy to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of the children.

He said the initiative was part of King Letsie III's 54th birthday commemorations which were held in the Mafeteng district.

His Majesty celebrated his 54th birthday on 17 July.

"This year's Kings Birthday was celebrated in Mafeteng and as usual, we celebrate by giving back to the district.

"For the minimum of 54 minutes (in recognition of the His Majesty turning 54) we will be performing an act of change" Mr Vumbukani said.

For her part Handmaids of Christ the Priest Manageress, Mary Mokoma, said that the completion of the project was a dream come true for them.

"We have dreamed of this day when the house was completed ever since we donated it.

"And thanks to Standard Lesotho Bank and the Mafeteng business community, it has finally happened," she said.