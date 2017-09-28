22 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Standard Bank Assists Orphanage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mamohlakola Letuka

The St Andrew orphanage in Motsekuoa in the Mafeteng District has completed the construction of a learning centre and office building courtesy of funding from Standard Lesotho Bank and other donors.

Standard Lesotho Bank donated M60 000 and a further M20 000 was provided by donors that include Good Luck Supermarket, Nazareth Hardware and Nazareth Enterprise.

Sister Matseliso Eusebia Lerotholi, a representative of the orphanage told the Lesotho Times that the learning centre was necessary to enable the children to perform better.

She also commended Standard Lesotho Bank for their continued support from the time the home was opened in 2013.

She said the bank visited and donated groceries.

"We had tried to source funds to complete this project but we failed until this year when Standard Bank came and asked how they could help the centre," Sr Lerotholi said, adding the building would inspire the children to work harder and perform better.

She added that Standard Bank had given them a gift of hope, and encouraged them to continue their mission as care givers to the children.

"We are filled with hope and are encouraged to continue our mission, which is not easy.

"The biggest gift we can give the kids is love."

For his part, Standard Lesotho Bank Manager, Mpho Vumbukani said they were happy to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of the children.

He said the initiative was part of King Letsie III's 54th birthday commemorations which were held in the Mafeteng district.

His Majesty celebrated his 54th birthday on 17 July.

"This year's Kings Birthday was celebrated in Mafeteng and as usual, we celebrate by giving back to the district.

"For the minimum of 54 minutes (in recognition of the His Majesty turning 54) we will be performing an act of change" Mr Vumbukani said.

For her part Handmaids of Christ the Priest Manageress, Mary Mokoma, said that the completion of the project was a dream come true for them.

"We have dreamed of this day when the house was completed ever since we donated it.

"And thanks to Standard Lesotho Bank and the Mafeteng business community, it has finally happened," she said.

Lesotho

Prime Minister Aims to Reduce Hunger, Crime

Lesotho’s new prime minister, Thomas Thabane, told VOA that his government will focus on ending hunger and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.