28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Creation of Import Insurance Is ARSEG's Priority

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The implementation of the legal tool on Import Insurance of Merchandise and the start-up of the National Reinsurance Company (AngoRe) are priorities of the Angolan Agency for Insurance Regulation and Supervision (ARSEG) this year.

These initiatives, already underway, will be implemented after the inauguration of the new Executive and the start of the new legislature, the chairman of the Angolan Agency for Insurance Regulation and Supervision (ARSEG) Aguinaldo Jaime, on the occasion of the IV anniversary of the institution, marked on Wednesday.

In this regard, he said that ARSEG will continue taking measures to make the insurance market and the pension fund more efficient, guaranteeing the protection of consumers and third parties.

He explained that Solvency II refers to a new regime voted by the European Parliament for all insurers and reinsurers in the European Union.

However, in the case of Angola, the official said, although the country's insurance market is in constant development, the implementation of Solvency II will take some time, he said.

On the occasion, the Chairman t of the Executive Board of Lusitânia Insurance Company, Fernando Nogueira, stressed that the Angolan insurance market tends to be stronger and stronger, taking into account the growth of insurance companies.

The Angolan Agency for Insurance Regulation and Supervision is the body responsible for regulating, supervising and monitoring the insurance, reinsurance, pension fund and insurance mediation activities in Angola.

Angola

Angolan Members of Parliament Sworn in

The two hundred and twenty Members of the Parliament elected in the general election of August 23 of this year took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.