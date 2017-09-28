Angolan Parliament Prepares MPs' Inauguration Ceremony

Luanda — The staff of the Angolan Parliament is engaged in the preparatory work for the constitutive meenting of the National Assembly and inauguration ceremony of the MPs elected in the general elections held on 23 August, set for this Thursday in Luanda.

The preparations are for the creation of technical, administrative and logistic conditions so that the meeting can proceed without constraints, said the secretary general of the National Assembly, Pedro Agostinho de Nery.

The constitutive session of the National Assembly is the first act that occurs up to 15 days after the publication of the results of the elections, as a result of the pronouncement of the Constitutional Court (TC) and its publication in government gazette.

According to the rules of the National Assembly, it is at this meeting (plenary) that will elect the new speaker, the four vice speakers and the four bureau secretaries of the Parliament.

In the session, the MPs take the seats and oath, following the constitution of the parliamentary groups and the composition of the specialized committees of the National Assembly, according to the proportion of the seats obtained by each political party that competed in the elections.

The rules provide that before the National Assembly's constitutive ceremony, MPs must have basic parliamentary legislation in order to be informed in advance of Parliament's rules and history.

According to Pedro de Nery, in the following days the new MPs will participate in a seminar to learn about the practices and procedures in the scope of their rights and duties, as representatives of the people.

In this regard, the official reiterated the continuous training of National Assembly staff in order to assist MPs in terms of computer literacy and other techniques for the proper exercise of parliamentary activity.

The opening of the Parliamentary Year of the IV Legislature will take place on October 15, the act of which will be marked by the address of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on the state of the Nation, thus fulfilling an imperative of the constitution.

In the general elections of 2017, the IV Legislature of the National Assembly will count on 150 MPLA MPs, 51 from UNITA, 16 from the CASA-CE coalition, two from the PRS and one from the FNLA, for a total of 220 parliamentarians.