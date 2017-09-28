28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Foreign Minister Meets East Timor Counterpart

Luanda — The Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Chikoti, met on Wednesday in Luanda the Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister of East Timor, Aurelio Guterres, to discuss issues related to strengthening political-diplomatic and social cooperation between the two states.

Aurélio Guterres, who thanked Angola for its support to the country, in the context of the United Nations, as well as in the CPLP, said that East Timor-Leste intends to strengthen its relationship with Angola in the education sector.

The head of East Timorese diplomacy said that he had received from the Minister Georges Chikoti the assurances that a diplomatic representation would soon be opened in Dili.

As for education, Aurélio Guterres expressed the desire to see Timorese students complete their studies in Angola, in the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of East Timor is in Angola, representing his government, where he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, held on Tuesday 26 September.

