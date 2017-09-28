27 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Appoints His Office Staff

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, in the use of the power conferred on him by the Constitution today, Wednesday, appointed staff of his office.

According to a press release to which Angop had access, the Angolan Head of State appointed Edeltrudes Maurício Fernandes Gaspar da Costa to the position of minister and director of the Office of the President of the Republic; Félix de Jesus Cala, for the post of Secretary General of the President of the Republic and Edson Ulisses de Carvalho Alves Barreto, for the position of Director of the Office of Staff of the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic João Lourenço also nominated, by Presidential Decree, Marcy Cláudio Lopes, for the position of Secretary for Political, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs of the President of the Republic.

The Head of State also appointed Victor Manuel Rita da Fonseca Lima to the position of Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs and International Cooperation of the President of the Republic; Itiandro Slovan de Salomão Simões, for the position of Secretary for Legal Affairs of the President of the Republic.

The list continues with the appointment of Luís Fernando, to the post of Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic and Flávio Saraiva de Carvalho da Fonseca, for the position of Secretary for Regional and Local Affairs of the President of Republic.

João Lourenço was inaugurated Tuesday, in Praça da República, in Luanda, as President of the Republic, for a five-year mandate.

