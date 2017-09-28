Angola: Hotel Prices, Purchase Power to Get Equated

Luanda — The Association of Hotels and Resorts of Angola (AHRA) last Wednesday announced that it will find a balanced point between the prices in the hotels sector and the purchase power of the citizens.

On a communiqué released in the ambit of the World Tourism Day, marked last Wednesday, AHRA informs that it is hoping to see a business environment that meets the needs of entrepreneurs.

According to that organisation, the idea is to find policies that are attractive for the tourism sector, such as in sectors like macro-economy, electricity infrastructures, water and sanitation, with a view to reducing the high expenses of hotel owners.

On the other hand, the institution also defends a continuous work of implementing tourism centres at short term.

The institution stresses that only with the autonomy of regional tourism development programmes it will be possible to massively integrate the citizens in the tourism manpower, thus fighting poverty and asymmetries.

The Association of Hotels and Resorts of Angola (AHRA) is comprised of hotels, resorts, lodges, hostels, motels and guesthouses.