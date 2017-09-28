Angola: Members of Parliament to Take Oath On Thursday

Luanda — The 220 members of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) elected in last August 23 general elections are to be sworn in this Thursday, in Luanda, at a ceremony that is to be chaired by the outgoing Speaker of the House, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The ceremony, set to start at 09.00 am, includes the election of the Parliament Speaker, the Deputy Speakers and the Table Secretaries.

The speech to be delivered by the new Parliament Speaker will mark the end of the ceremony that is to take place in the main building of the National Assembly.

The 2017/2022 Legislature will have 150 MPs from the MPLA party, 51 from UNITA, 16 from CASA-CE coalition, 2 from PRS party and 1 from the FNLA party.