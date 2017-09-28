28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Women Processors Increase Dry Fish Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sumbe — At least 190.539 kilograms of fish were processed in 2016 by 83 women associated with the salting project in the coastal Cuanza Sul province, according to the provincial director of fisheries, Adão Pereira.

In relation to 2015, Angop learnt on Thursday, there was an increase of 115.189 kilograms.

The women, who have been associated since 2014 in this project, are supported by the financing provided by the Bank of Commerce and Industry (BCI).

He said that in the last three months, at least 50 women processors received funding of 500.000 kwanza each, to strengthen the production capacity of the dried fish.

Angola

Angolan Members of Parliament Sworn in

The two hundred and twenty Members of the Parliament elected in the general election of August 23 of this year took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.