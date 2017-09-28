Angola: Cuanza Sul - Women Processors Increase Dry Fish Production

Sumbe — At least 190.539 kilograms of fish were processed in 2016 by 83 women associated with the salting project in the coastal Cuanza Sul province, according to the provincial director of fisheries, Adão Pereira.

In relation to 2015, Angop learnt on Thursday, there was an increase of 115.189 kilograms.

The women, who have been associated since 2014 in this project, are supported by the financing provided by the Bank of Commerce and Industry (BCI).

He said that in the last three months, at least 50 women processors received funding of 500.000 kwanza each, to strengthen the production capacity of the dried fish.