28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Book On Angola's New Economy Out

Luanda — The Angolan economist José Cerqueira released last Wednesday, in Luanda, his book entitled "Nova economia angolana" (Angola?s new economy), in which one finds macroeconomic policies that can help the country overcome the financial crisis.

The 358-page book touches on matters relating to the economic policies that were adopted in Angola following the steep fall of the crude-oil price in the international market and points out solutions for the country to move out of the economic recession.

The author also touches on the country's macroeconomic sector, fiscal and exchange policies, public investments and public debt, among other aspects.

In the conclusion part of the book, José Cerqueira points out some solutions that the government can adopt to recover the Angolan economy, without depending on the price of the crude-oil price in the international market.

During the launching ceremony of the book, the author said that this publication is essentially for teachers, students and government officials, stressing that it brings measures that can be used to leverage the national economy.

The ceremony was attended by Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento, as well as government officials, diplomats, writers, teachers and students.

