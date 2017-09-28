Angola: Handball - Angolan Women's Team Prepare Germany World Cup

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's handball team are already preparing their participation in the Germany World Cup, to take place from 2 to 22 December.

The squad, managed the Danish coach Morten Soubak began fieldwork Monday, alternating in two-day and single sessions with work in the gymnasium and field, respectively.

The national pre-team is returning to training this Thursday in double session, being the morning in the gymnasium and in the afternoon in the main pavilion of the Cidadela.

In 2015, in the World Cup held in Denmark, Angola were eliminated in the knockout round by the Montenegro squad after losing 28-38.

In the Germany Wolrd Cup, Angola is part of group A, together with Spain, Romania, Paraguay, France and Slovenia.