Namibia: Unam Blocks Indebted Students

UNAM is blocking students who have not paid up tuition fees from accessing examinations and other relevant information on the institution's website.

The blocking of access to information also affects students who are funded by the Namibia Student Financial Assistant Fund (NSFAF).

The exercise started last week, despite NSFAF's assurance last month that the fees would be paid by the end of September.

This means the affected students cannot access lecture notes, continuous assessment marks and examination notifications among other things.

Unam's spokesperson, Simon Namesho, confirmed the move yesterday, saying that indebted students would be restricted from accessing the website.

Namesho also said Unam might even bar students from writing examinations or withhold qualifications if fees are not paid by the end of the year.

The move, he said, was done to encourage the students to settle their accounts before examinations start next month.

Although Namesho said those funded by NSFAF were not affected, The Namibian understands some students with study loans from the fund are affected.

Namesho says Unam had been reminding the students to pay up through SMSes, and financial statements but most of them ignored the reminders.

He added that Unam had given students the opportunity to pay their accounts through monthly instalments ahead of the June fees deadline.

NSFAF chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete said they were aware of the situation at Unam and other institutions but pleaded with the institutions to allow the students to write examinations while they were settling the outstanding fees.

Nghiwete said although Unam has decided to deny indebted students access to information, NSFAF beneficiaries retain all such services.

Last month, the fund promised to resolve issues with the students' tuition fees and awarding of loans to those who have not yet received approval from NSFAF by the end of this month.

Nghiwete said this, however, did not work out because some students have not provided them with all the required documents.

NSFAF extended the period during which students can submit outstanding documents to mid-October.