Namibia: Southern Business School Namibia Graduates 220

Windhoek — The Southern Business School (SBS) graduation ceremony took place this month with a total of 220 graduates of different programmes and degrees being honoured and rewarded as a result of their hard work. This shows a steady increase of the number of students graduating each semester from SBS Namibia.

The people enrolled with SBS Namibia have not only grown in numbers, but are in fact pursuing consecutive degrees and courses - starting off with certificates and diplomas and eventually enrolling in bachelor programmes as well with the school. The students graduating and receiving masters degrees, bachelor degrees (honours), certificates in management as well as advanced degrees sacrificed a lot to obtain these NQA-recognised qualifications. Sleepless nights, time away from family, missing out on social engagements just to finish the required assignments all have led to this graduation ceremony for the students.

Albin Jacobs, director of SBS Namibia, made the welcoming remarks, whilst Leon Jooste: Minister of Public Enterprises, gave the keynote address during the ceremony.

He emphasised the need for education and educated people to help in building up Namibia further.

"Today's graduates juggle jobs, family, friends and social life whilst still managing to pursue tertiary education through distance learning with SBS Namibia. Often it is said that people take the easy road and don't want to invest in themselves or their country. These SBS Namibia graduates prove that this is a fallacy," said Jooste.

The students received their degrees and certificates in many different fields and sectors that SBS Namibia offers. Students received qualifications in Management, Advanced Diploma in Management, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Policing Practice, Bachelor of Business Administration Honours, Bachelor of Policing Practice Honours and masters degrees.

Jacobs stated at the ceremony: "These students embody all that is positive about distance education. They are securing a better life for themselves through education, while many hold down a full or part-time job at the same time. That is an incredibly powerful notion and one that we at SBS Namibia are extremely proud of. Distance education is a real and viable option when wanting to pursue tertiary education."