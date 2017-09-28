Cote d'Ivoire: ICC Law Must Take Its Course Against Côte d'Ivoire's Laurent Gbagbo

analysis

Former president of Côte d'Ivoire Laurent Gbagbo and his right-hand man Charles Blé Goudé must face the consequences of their actions. If the International Criminal Court in The Hague fails to pursue social justice, it would be doing what the UN believes is a "de facto acceptance of a future marred by violence, repression and chaos". By SAKARIA KONE.

The United Nations (UN) penned a seminal report in 2006, through its Economic and Social Affairs Division, which might as well have been about the ongoing trial of former president of Côte d'Ivoire, Laurent Gbagbo, at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Titled Social Justice in an Open World - The Role of the UN, this report outlines in detail the conditions that must prevail for social justice to be realised.

Wikipedia defines social justice as: the concept of fair and just relation between the individual and society, measured by the explicit and tacit terms for the distribution of wealth, opportunities for personal activity and social privileges.

In any nation state, says the UN report, "those who are privileged to hold political and administrative power must understand that their legitimacy derives entirely from their capacity to serve the community",...