28 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huíla - Adra Invests Over U.S. $4 Million in Social Project

Lubango — More than USD 4.5 million have been invested since 2015 by the Rural Development and Environmental Action (ADRA) 22 social projects in six provinces of Angola.

This was said to the press on Wednesday in Lubango city, Huíla province, by the ADRA director general, Belarmino Gelembi.

Speaking on the fringes of the 12th provincial meeting of the communities, the ADRA official said the aforementioned projects are linked to the sectors of cooperation, technical assistance to farmers, education and health services to municipalities, as well as studies on food safety.

The projects to benefit 50.300 comunitary families are being implemented in the provinces of Huíla, Cunene, Malange, Benguela, Luanda and Huambo.

With its end set for 2018, the projects are due to be carried out within two or three renewable years, counting on the financing of the EU International Cooperation namely of the Sweden, Norway, Germany and some multinational companies of the oil sector in Angola, said the ADRA director general.

