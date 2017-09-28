Angola: University Scientific Conference Seen As Space for Sharing Experiences

Luanda — The 2017 Scientific Conference of the Agostinho Neto University (UAN), which took place on Wednesday in Luanda, is a space for the presentation of faculties' academic scientific productions and exchange of experiences among teachers, students and researchers.

This was said by the UAN vice rector, Agatângelo Eduardo, during the opening of the event, to end on Friday September 29, adding that the meeting is aimed at joining experts, with view to developing sustainable and relevant projects tailored to the Angolan reality.

According to the UAN official, who is also the coordinator of the conference, the event represents the academic scientific tradition of the universities, which aims at showing to the society what they have been producing, as well as promoting discussions and exchange of ideas between national and foreign scholars.

He recalled that the country is currently going through a stage of scientific research relaunch process and to achieve this goal it is need to create solid foundation to increase the production of the academic syllables ket for the communities's growth.

The Scientific Conference is being run under the motto: "Research for the Development of Angola" and counts on the participation of delegates from Brazil, Portugal, Mozambique and Cape Verde, besides Angolan scholars and students.

The discussions are taking place under the panels "Human and Social Sciences", "Natural Sciences Technologies and Engineering", "Medical and health Sciences" and "Agrarian and Veterinarian sciences".