Angolan Members of Parliament Sworn in

Luanda — The two hundred and twenty Members of the Parliament elected in the general election of August 23 of this year took their seats in the National Assembly for a five-year term.

The solemn swearing-in act was chaired by the outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias.

In the act, the deputies swore fidelity to the motherland, receiving individual badges, symbol of identification of the parliamentarians.

Of the 220 MPs elected in the election, 59 are women and 161 are men.

In the general election of 2017, the IV Legislature of the National Assembly will count on 150 MPLA MPs, 51 from UNITA, 16 from the CASA-CE coalition, two from the PRS and one from the FNLA, for a total of 220 parliamentarians.